North America Healthcare Packaging Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled North America Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the North America healthcare packaging market reached a value of US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The elevating environmental concerns have fueled the demand for biodegradable and efficient healthcare packaging, which is one of the key factors driving the North American healthcare packaging market. Moreover, the advancements in pharmaceutical research and development and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are further propelling the product demand. Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes of consumers, coupled with the increasing investments in the healthcare sector, are also contributing to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the various technological developments in the industry, such as childproof and senior citizen-friendly packaging, Active-Blister desiccant film technology, etc., that prevent counterfeiting, are anticipated to fuel the North America healthcare packaging market over the forecasted period.

Report Scope:

North America Healthcare Packaging Market

Key Regions Analysed

•

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

Market by Industry

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Market by Product

• Plastic Bottles

• Caps and Closures

• Blister Packs

• Pre-Fillable Syringes

• Parenteral Containers

• Pre-Fillable Inhalers

• Pouches

• Medication Tubes

• Others

Market by Material

• Plastics and Polymers

• Paper and Paperboard

• Glass

• Aluminum Foil

• Others

Market by Packaging Type

• Primary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

Market by Drug Delivery Mode

• Oral

• Injectable

• Dermal/Topical

• Inhalable

• Others

Medical Devices Packaging

Market by Product Type

• Trays

• Pouches

• Clamshell Packs

• Others

Market by Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Aluminium

• Tyvek

• Others

Market by Application

• Sterile Packaging

• Non-Sterile Packaging

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

