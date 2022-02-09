Film And Music Market Adopts Motion Capture Technology To Reduce Costs

Film And Music Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film and music production companies are increasingly adopting motion capture technology to reduce costs associated with key frame-based animations. Motion capture is the process of recording a live motion event and translating it into actionable data that allows a 3D recreation of the performance. To achieve these, performers need to wear reflective markers all over their bodies which are then interpreted by a computer and turned into digital 3D models. Through this technology, real-time results are achieved faster and it also reduces the cost of key-frame animation. Some recent box-office blockbusters which incorporated motion capture technology include Avengers, Captain America, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians, Iron Man, and others.

The global film and music market size is expected to grow from $291.83 billion in 2021 to $325.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the film and music market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The film and music market share is expected to reach $479.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Film and music market overviews show that the penetration of newer distribution platforms like internet protocol television (IPTV) and Direct-to-home (DTH) and online platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo is driving the growth of the film and music market. Digitization of TV platforms is paving the way for better sound and picture quality for viewers and increased revenues for stakeholders in the value chain. This is also resulting in more bandwidth for broadcasters to provide value-added services, thereby boosting revenues. Digital production techniques in films have reduced processing and storage costs. Digital distribution and exhibition have led to enhanced picture quality and shortened release window. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global film and music market are Vivendi SA, Sony Corp, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Music Group, Financière de l'Odet, Comcast Corporation, Warner Music, Viacom Inc., CBS Corporation, and FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

North America was the largest region in the film and music market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the music and film market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global film and music market research report is segmented by type into music recording, film and video, by end-user into individual users, commercial users, others.

Film And Music Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Music Recording, Film And Video), By End User (Individual Users, Commercial Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a film and music market overview, forecast film and music market size and growth for the whole market, film and music market segments, geographies, film and music market trends, film and music market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

