Social Media Market Players Integrate Shopping Advertisements To Facilitate Direct Purchases

The Business Research Company’s Social Media Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media market trends include companies offering their social media platforms for electronic commerce of goods and services to drive revenues. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of e-commerce and online shopping among consumers owing to the growing internet and smartphone penetration. For instance, according to e-commerce information source Internet Retailer data 2020, U.S. e-commerce sales, increasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grew 44% and represented more than 21% of total retail sales. Social media platforms allow for targeted advertising based on consumers’ social behaviors, geographic locations, and demographics. Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service, has added a ‘Shopping’ tab to the ‘Explore’ page in its app. According to an Instagram for Business survey data 2022, 44% of people use Instagram weekly to shop using features including the Shop tag. Other social media companies such as Snapchat and Twitter have also integrated shopping advertisements to facilitate direct purchases within their platforms.

The global social media market size is expected to grow from $159.68 billion in 2021 to $223.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The social media market share is expected to reach $833.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39%.

Rising penetration of mobile, tablet, and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the social media market. An increase in sales of internet-accessible electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets leads to an increase in time spent on social media websites. For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world reached 6 billion in 2020, that is eight people out of 10 owned a smartphone in 2020, eventually driving the revenues of social media companies. This increasing use of smartphones is expected to increase internet usage, hence driving the social media market.

Major players covered in the global social media industry are Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

TBRC’s global social media market research report is segmented by type into social media advertisement, social media subscription, by service into social networking, micro blogging and instant messaging, photo sharing networks, by end-user industry into retail and wholesale, transportation manufacturing, food and beverages, financial services, information technology, electrical and electronics manufacturing, media and recreation, transportation services, healthcare, others.

Social Media Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Social Media Advertisement, Social Media Subscription), By Service (Social Networking, Micro Blogging And Instant Messaging, Photo Sharing Networks), By End-User Industry (Retail And Wholesale, Transportation Manufacturing, Food And Beverages, Financial Services, Information Technology, Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing, Media And Recreation, Transportation Services, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a social media market overview, forecast social media market size and growth for the whole market, social media market segments, geographies, social media market trends, social media market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

