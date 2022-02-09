Constant Consumption Of Consumer Data Boosts The Print Media Market Growth

Print Media Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspapers and magazines industry. Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors, and other stakeholders. Publishers with the digital-first model are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics teams that has changed the print media industry outlook. For example, Next Big Sound’s, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry which offers information on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books’ performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as news preferences, columnist preferences, and genre preferences.

E-books sales are growing rapidly in established markets of the USA and Europe. eBooks generated a higher share of revenues than the physical print in developed markets such as the US and UK. According to PWC, total global book publisher revenue will increase, growing at a CAGR 1.7%, during the forecast period. Although the physical book publisher’s industry continues to shrink (-2.8%), this decline is offset by growth in e-books which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period. According to TBRC’s print media industry report, increasing consumer preference for the digital versions is expected to significantly impact the print media industry growth rate during this period.

The global print media market size is expected to grow from $305.44 billion in 2021 to $320.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The print media market share is expected to reach $366.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Major players covered in the global print media industry are Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Lagardere SCA, News Corporation, Grupo Planeta, QUAD/GRAPHICS INC., Scholastic Corporation, Hubert Burda Media, Kadokawa Corporation, Axel Springer SE, and John Wiley & Sons Inc.

TBRC’s global print media industry analysis report is segmented by type into directory, mailing list, and other publishers, book publishers, newspaper and magazines publishers, by business model into subscription, advertising, by application into publishing house, newspaper office, others.

Print Media Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers, Book Publishers, Newspaper & Magazines Publishers), By Business Model (Subscription, Advertising), By Application (Publishing House, Newspaper Office) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a print media market overview, forecast print media market size and print media market growth for the whole market, print media market segments, geographies, print media market trends, print media market drivers, print media market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and print media market shares.

