San Diego County Of Education Presents 5th Annual Black College Expo Powered By National College Resources Foundation
The Black College Expo is Back and in Person with millions of dollars in scholarships.DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation along with the San Diego County of Education presents the 5th Annual San Diego Black College Expo. The LIVE event is Thursday, February 17, 2022, at MLK Center at Bayview, 6134 Pastor Timothy J. Winters Street, San Diego, CA 92114 at 12:30pm to 5pm. High School Seniors, Juniors and even College Transfer Students meet one on one with 20+ HBCUs and other colleges and universities and could get accepted right on the site. All students are welcome to come learn about the rich history and legacy of HBCUs.
Students must bring their transcripts, and if available test scores to get accepted on site. Some colleges will even accept 11th graders on the spot. College Transfer Students can also get accepted on site. College application fees are waived to save families hundreds of dollars. Millions of dollars in scholarships will be available to students that share their transcripts and test scores.
“We are so excited to host with San Diego County of Education, shares Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County of Education Superintendent of Schools, “SDCOE is covering all bus transportation for all San Diego Schools to and from the expo.”
“San Diego County of Education has been our partner for over 5 years. Dr. Gothold, Executive Director Tracy Thompson and SDCOE team are on a mission like NCRF to change trajectories of underserved students and it’s so exciting to be on this mission together,” says NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
Sponsors include Comerica Bank, Honda, Wells Fargo, Toyota, and Nickelodeon. All donations to NCRF, help the organization continue its mission to serve underserved and underrepresented students, including homeless and foster students, with free services and resources to help them connect to college, careers and beyond!
*COVID protocol restrictions according to the state of California will be followed. For more information call 877-427-4100 or visit our website www.ncrfoundation.org
National College Resources Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn