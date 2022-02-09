Global Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the newspaper & magazines publishers market size is expected to grow from $188.94 billion in 2021 to $197.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2%. The rising use of social media for communication and information sharing is expected to drive the demand for newspapers and magazines, especially in digital format.

The newspaper & magazines publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce and distribute publications including magazines, newspapers, and directories, and sell and prepare advertisements. The publishing industry produces material in printed or digital format.

Global Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market Trends

The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspapers and magazines industry. Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors, and other stakeholders. Publishers with the digital-first model are investing significantly in building an in-house data and analytics team.

Global Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market Segments

The global newspaper and magazine publishers market is segmented:

By Type: Magazines, Newspapers

By Platform: Print, Digital

By Business Model: Subscription, Advertising

Subsegments Covered: Sports, Politics, Automotive, Technology, Others

By Geography: The global magazine and newspaper publisher market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides newspaper & magazines magazine industry overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global newspaper & magazines publishers market, newspaper & magazines publishers market share, newspaper & magazines publishers market segments and geographies, newspaper & magazines publishers market players, newspaper & magazines publishers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The newspaper & magazines publishers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Kadokawa Corporation, Axel Springer SE, AARP, News Corporation, Tribune Media Company, RCS MediaGroup S.p.A., Meredith Corporation, LSC Communications Inc, and The New York Times Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

