Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global web content, search portals, and social media market size is expected to grow from $541.13 billion in 2021 to $674.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1682.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.7%. Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market.

The web content, search portals, social media marketing services market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising, subscriptions, and advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish and/or broadcast content on the internet exclusively, or operate websites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format, or operate websites that enable customers to interact, create and share content and information or provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites.

Global Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Market Trends

Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement & revenues and increase web content management market size. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and effort taken for app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience.

Global Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Market Segments

The global web content market, internet search portals market, and social media market includes:

By Type: Social Media, Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing and Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Subsegments Covered: Social Media Advertisement, Social Media Subscription Content Streaming, Digital Publishing, Agencies SEO Services, Freelancer SEO Services

By Geography: The global web content, search portal, social media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides web content, search portals, and social media market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global web content, search portals, and social media market, web content, search portals, and social media market share, web content, search portals, and social media market segments and geographies, web content, search portals, and social media market players, web content, search portals, and social media market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The web content, search portals, and social media market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Web Content, Search Portals, And Social Media Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Google, Facebook, Tencent, Baidu, and Netflix.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

