United States Biocatalyst Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled ”United States Biocatalyst Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the United States biocatalyst market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of X% during 2022-2027. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The rising environmental consciousness is primarily driving the United States biocatalysts market. Apart from this, several technological advancements have enabled the replacement of conventional chemical catalysts with organic and biodegradable options, including biocatalysts, which are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the expanding product utilization, owing to its several associated advantages such as hassle-free separation, minimal side reactions, reduced use of protecting groups, etc., is further bolstering the regional market. Additionally, biocatalysts are less energy-intensive and enable the utilization of unrefined feedstock in biodiesel production as compared to conventional alkaline catalyzed processes. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing prominence of biofuels as a safer and cleaner alternative to fossil fuels for reducing carbon footprints is anticipated to fuel the United States biocatalyst market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the United States biocatalyst market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and source.

Breakup by Type:

• Hydrolases

• Oxidoreductases

• Transferases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverage

• Cleaning Agents

• Biofuel Production

• Agriculture and Feed

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animal

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

