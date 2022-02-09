Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Increase in the Demand for Formulations Presents Opportunities 2030

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility aids and transportation equipment are devices that are intended to support people with mobility impairment. These devices are mostly utilized to enhance independent mobility among the injured or elderly population who are dependent on their caregivers. There are many products available in the market that helps in the mobility of disabled people. Rapid technological advancements and R&D in the healthcare sector help introduce innovative products that improve the quality of life of the disabled. This equipment allows disabled people to move according to his own desire.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Hoveround Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Merivaara Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corporation, LEVO AG, and Permobil AB, have also been provided in this report.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global market.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017-2023, which assists in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2017 to 2023 in terms of value.

• Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario globally.

• An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market has been provided with key market dynamic factors that help understand the behavior of the market.

Currently, the major driving factors for the market growth are an increase in geriatric population, which has led to a rise in the prevalence of cases with knee disorders and bone disorders that can cause disabilities in mobility. In addition, increase in the prevalence of people with a disability, technological advancements in the healthcare sector worldwide, rise in the number of people being hospitalized, and high adoption of these devices will help increase the demand for mobility aids and transportation equipment.

Moreover, the rise in awareness for different types of equipment and government initiatives in the field boost the growth of the mobility aids and transportation equipment market. However, high costs involved and availability of a large number of substitutes in the market may hinder the growth of the market.

The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented based on product type and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into manual wheelchairs, electrically powered wheelchairs, stretchers, walking aids, mobility scooters, and stair lifts. Manual wheelchairs are further segmented into manually operated wheelchairs, transport wheelchairs, lightweight manual wheelchairs, standard manual wheelchairs, ultra-light manual wheelchairs, and pediatric wheelchairs. Stretchers is further bifurcated into manual stretchers and automated stretcher. Walking aids is further divided into crutches, walkers, walker cane hybrids, and gait trainers. Mobility scooters are further segmented into small scooters, medium scooters, and large scooters. Based on geography, the market has been examined across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

