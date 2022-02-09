Ground Weapon Mounts Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The global weapon mount market will grow significantly in upcoming years, owing to increase in demand due to modernization plans of countries for their forces.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global weapon mount market will grow significantly in upcoming years, owing to increase in demand due to modernization plans of countries for their forces. Weapon mount is an assembly which is used to hold a weapon such as guns, snipers, etc. Weapon mounts are of two types, which are static mount and non-static mount. Static mount is either directly mounted on the ground or fitted with the vehicle, whereas non-static weapon mount is portable, that is, it can change its position (axis), revolve etc. New innovations in the laser weapons also paves the way for the growth of weapon mounts market as recently DRDO (India) conducted a test of a laser weapon mounted on a truck.

Major Market Players:

KONGSBERG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, Saab AB, BAE Systems, AEI Systems Ltd, CAPCO LLC, ISTEC SERVICES LTD, FN HERSTAL, and DILLON AERO.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in terrorist activities across the globe, unresolving border issues between, ongoing military modernization programs, increase in procurement of automatic rifles, and rise in demand for remote weapon stations are some of the major factors that drive the global ground weapon mounts market. However, reduction in military budget is expected to hamper the growth of market. Contrarily, rise in procurement of armoured vehicles and development of highly stabilized mounts for remotely operated weapon systems are opportunistic for the growth of global ground weapon mounts market in the future.

Rise in procurement of armored vehicles

Procurement of armoured vehicles have been rising across the globe. For instance, in December 2019, India announced its plans to procure 198 armoured vehicles for the reconnaissance role. Additionally, countries are also upgrading their existing fleet of armoured vehicles. Hence, the demand of such equipment is expected to rise in the future and thereby will further contribute in the growth of ground weapon mounts market.

Increase in procurement of automatic rifles

Automatic rifles are capable of selective fire, which means automatic rifles can be operated in a semi-automatic, burst mode, and in fully automatic mode. Such capabilities of automatic rifles has resulted in increase in demand of automatic rifles across the defence forces of the world. Therefore, the procurement of automatic rifles has been increasing. For instance, in February 2019, India has signed the deal with USA for procurement of 72400 automatic rifles. Hence, increase in procurement of automatic rifles is driving the growth of ground weapon mounts market.

