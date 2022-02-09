Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market Know the Major Threats that will Dent the Market Growth Prospects 2030

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood glucose monitoring devices are medical devices that are used to monitor blood glucose in diabetic patients or other glucose related diseases. Self-monitoring blood glucose strips are a type of blood glucose monitoring device that monitor blood glucose levels and aids in understanding ones diabetes control; it also informs changes to improve ones control. The major factor that drives the growth of this market is the increase in diabetic population globally.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as LifeScan, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, BD Medical, Beurer GmbH, MediWise Ltd., Menarini Diagnostics, Bioptik Technology, Pulsatom Healthcare and AgaMatrix, Inc. have also been provided in this report.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global self-monitoring blood glucose strips market.

• In-depth analysis has been carried out in this report by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Geographically, the global self-monitoring blood glucose strips market has been analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This study that evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help understand the competitive environment globally.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose strips market has been provided.

• This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2016-2023, which assists in identifying prevailing market opportunities

In addition, the introduction of novel products such as test strips made from Indian silk and positive reimbursement of self-monitoring blood glucose devices in developed economies will also aid in the growth of this market. However, low awareness among healthcare professionals in developing economies will impede the market growth. In addition, self-monitoring blood glucose strips are mostly utilized in homes by general population, which is why chances of error increases that further restricts the growth of this market. Moreover, several technological advancements in untapped economies will result in more user friendly test strips with fewer complications, thereby creating more lucrative opportunities for this market.

The self-monitoring blood glucose strips market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type this market is segmented into drop blood type blood glucose strips and siphon type blood glucose strips. Based on end user this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and homecare. By geography, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

