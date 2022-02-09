Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market Research Report: Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis 2030

Post-traumatic stress disorder market presents the analytical depiction along with the current trends and future estimations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental disorder caused by either experiencing or witnessing traumatic incident such as a natural disaster, serious accident, sexual violence, a terrorist act. People of all the ages can get PTSD. Some people develop it after experiencing a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. It is natural to feel afraid during and after a traumatic situation.

Fear causes many split-second changes in the body to defend against danger. This “fight-or-flight” response is a common reaction designed to keep a person safe. Everyone experiences a range of reactions after trauma, but the majority of the recover from initial symptoms naturally. Those who continue to experience problems may be diagnosed with PTSD. People who have PTSD may feel stressed or frightened, even when they are not in danger.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allergan PLC, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Aurobindo Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that first emerged in late December in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China. The virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is highly infectious and is transmitted person to person , The disease has spread to almost 213 countries across the globe ever since its outbreak in December 2019, compelling the World Health Organization to declare it a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused an economic crisis along with the healthcare crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched the global healthcare system; and developed countries are anticipated to experience an economic recession. The pandemic has had an adverse impact on the healthcare system, with revenue dropping by a 50% to 70% since March. Several small hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, have been forced to shut their operations. Furthermore, social distancing and localized curfews have resulted in delayed elective surgical procedures. Moreover, visa cancellations have disrupted medical tourism which can negatively impact the growth of the healthcare services market.

COVID-19 infection and post-traumatic stress disorder do not have a direct connection but, the norms to stop the spread of the virus from person to person could be a potential trigger for post-trauma stress disorder. According to an article published by Psychiatric Times, there is a 16.8% of Chinese nurses suffer from PTSD symptoms.

Change in adult lifestyle and everyday stress owing to various reasons cause post-traumatic stress disorder. An increase in the number of clinical trials for novel drug development in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder t is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Only two drugs (Sertraline and Paroxetine) have been approved by the USFDA for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, however, both show adverse side effects., The regulatory bodies do not approve the medications without proper clinical trials considering their adverse effects.. These adverse effects are expected to hamper the growth of the PTSD treatment market., The primary side effects of sertraline include syncope, lightheadedness, diarrhea, nausea, sweating, dizziness, xerostomia, confusion, hallucinations, tremor, somnolence, impotency, fatigue, rhinitis, and female sexual disorder. Sertraline also, increases the risk of bleeding, as it may inhibit platelet aggregation.

