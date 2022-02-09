Actionable Insights on Cloud IDS IPS Market detailed Information & SWOT by Research Methodology | Solarwinds, Cloudyn

Cloud IDS IPS Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS (intrusion detection system) is a security solution that helps detect security-related events but does not block them. While IPS (intrusion prevention system) identifies a threat and blocks it so the attack cannot occur. Cloud-based IDS and IPS is essential for companies migrating workloads and services to public cloud infrastructure. The main difference between them is that IDS is a monitoring system, while IPS is a control system.

IDS analyze network traffic for signatures that match known cyber-attacks and IPS help stop the attack. While many companies leverage IDS/IPS systems to fulfill a compliance checkbox, both systems are vital to protect company’s network. These security solutions help ensure any potential threats that sneak through the firewall are addressed as soon as the attack occurs.



The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud IDS IPS Market in 2022. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

¤ CA Technologies

¤ Solarwinds

¤ Dynatrace

¤ Idera

¤ Sevone

¤ Cloudyn

¤ Zenoss

¤ Datadog

¤ Kaseya

¤ Logicmonitor

¤ Opsview.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:-

✔ Increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is expected to propel growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period. For instance, according to an annual report on global cyber security, there were a total of 304 million ransomware attacks worldwide in 2020.

✔ Moreover, rising demand for easily scalable and cost-effective security solutions and rise in security threats is expected to augment the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market. There has been an increase in the implementation of IDS by many cloud customers to help keep their network secure.

✔ For instance, Google Cloud IDS delivers cloud-native, managed, network-based threat detection, built with Palo Alto Networks’ industry-leading threat detection technologies to provide high levels of security efficacy.



𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The cloud computing environment is an unsung hero in the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. For tech infrastructure companies, the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for cloud-based offerings, as remote working increases the risk of a ransomware attack significantly. Moreover, the pandemic has caused a surge in ransomware attacks across various industries worldwide. Thus, there is an increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions worldwide, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:-

➡ The cloud IDS IPS market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cloud-based security solutions and growing demand for securing it infrastructure. For instance, in February 2018, Axiad IDS launched the next-generation of Axiad ID Cloud, providing companies a comprehensive platform with new capabilities to prevent security breaches and meet critical IT security mandates.

➡ Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the cloud IDS IPS market due to increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions, rise in security threats, and rising number of cyber-attacks and data breaches in this region. According to tdwi.org, the number of data breaches in the United States totaled 1,001 cases in 2020.



