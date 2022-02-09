Hospital-acquired infection Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis

Hospital-acquired infection diagnostics Market by Product, Test Type, Application, Infection Type and End User: Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital-acquired infection are contaminations caused by bacteria, viral, and fungal pathogens. These infections are usually acquired in clinical and hospital settings mainly due to an infected patient, outside environment, or from the staff of that facility.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market such as Abbott Laboratories, AdvanDX, Alere Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer Schering Pharma LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc., Roche AG, Daiichi Sankyo, and Hologic, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4447

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market, and accounted for the highest share in 2016.

• Disease testing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017-2023.

• Japan occupied about two-ninths share of the total Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infections diagnostics market in 2016.whereas, South Korea is expected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

• The immunoassay segment dominated the market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

• Molecular diagnostics accounted for about one fourth share of the total market share in 2016 and is expected to grow with a high CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4447

Rise in prevalence of infections from hospitals and clinical settings drive the market. However, the lack of awareness regarding hospital-acquired infection diagnostics impedes the market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements in healthcare sector for the innovation of novel and sophisticated products is projected to create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Drug resistance testing segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, accounting for major share of the global hospital-acquired infections diagnostics market. This is due to the benefits drug resistance testing offers such as they are cost-effective when the prevalence of drug resistance in chronically infected patients is low.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospital-acquired-infection-diagnostics-market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Contraceptives Market

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.