Hypodermic Needles Market Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Hypodermic Needles market was valued at $2,396 million in 2015, and is expected to garner $3,842 million by 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hypodermic needle is a long, thin cylindrical hollow needle with a sharp & slanted tip used to administer drugs to the patient. It is also used to withdraw bodily fluids for research and examination purposes. The increase in the number of needle-stick injuries throughout the world is expected to boost the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Catalent, Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc., EXELINT International Co., MedPro Safety Products, Inc., Medtronic plc, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smiths Group plc, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Safety hypodermic needles segment is projected to be grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

• Passive safety hypodermic needles are poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• Hospital end-user segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is expected to continue its dominance ahead as well.

• North America dominated the global hypodermic needles market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

• Among the application segment, the use of hypodermic needles for vaccination is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The major factors that drive the global hypodermic needles market are increase in demand for injectable drugs and vaccines, active government initiatives, and surge in application of injection and infusion therapies. In addition, high prevalence of blood-borne diseases increases the demand for hypodermic needles and thereby provides lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, alternative modes of drug delivery and high costs associated with safety hypodermic needles restrain the market growth.

Retractable safety hypodermic needles is anticipated to dominate the safety hypodermic needles market as these needles eliminate exposure to the contaminated needle thereby reducing the risk of needle stick injuries. It accounted for over five-eighths of the total share in 2015.

