Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Hit and Run with Significant Injuries: 9th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest

Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the intersection of 9th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 8:35 pm, the victim’s vehicle was traveling southbound on 9th Street, Northwest. The person of interest was travelling eastbound on New York Avenue, Northwest, when it ran through a red traffic light and collided with the victim’s vehicle. The person of interest then exited their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The person and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVu1rnjCL-E

