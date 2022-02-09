Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of 27th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the 1600 block of 27th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:13 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired striking the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, pursuant a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Jamal Rogers, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).