Blood Preparation Market 2022 Driven By Increased Demand For Blood transfusion

Blood Preparation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for blood transfusion, highly needed blood during surgical procedures and increasing number of blood disorders to make up for extreme blood loss are stimulating the growth in blood preparation market.

The whole blood which is a mixture of cells, colloids and crystalloids can be separated into different blood components namely packed red blood cell (PRBC) concentrate, platelet concentrate, fresh frozen plasma and cryoprecipitate. Each blood component is used for a different indication; thus the component separation has maximized the utility of one whole blood unit. Different components need different storage conditions and temperature requirements for therapeutic efficacy. A variety of equipment to maintain suitable ambient conditions during storage and transportation are in vogue.

Companies covered :

GlaxoSmithKline plc., Baxter Healthcare Corp., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca plc., and Celgene Corporation., and Leo Pharma A/S.

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

COVID-19 is an extremely infectious disease caused by the Coronavirus. Symptoms and conditions of the disease include mild to moderate respiratory discomfort. While most may recover without any need for special treatment, the virus can cause major issues or serious illness and even death in older individuals and persons with underlying medical problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers. The virus is spread from animals to humans, and thereafter from humans to humans. Coronavirus strains have been the cause of numerous deaths, and infections in the past.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact analysis:

Restraints:

During blood transfusion, the chances of transmission of diseases such as viral hemorrhagic fever, HIV, and Hepatitis B are high. This is the single major restraining factor impacting the growth of the global blood preparation market. Also increasing incidence of allergic reactions at the time of blood transfusion such as hypotensive transfusion reaction is another factor hampering growth of the global blood preparation market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements:

Nevertheless, the opportunities present in the market will be highly extended by the development of advanced technologies for separating the blood components. The development of high-speed technology for separating blood components, the blood preparation market is expected to reach new heights. Companies are engaged in the development of advanced instruments for the easy preparation of blood components. The introduction of new oral anticoagulants and the re-launch of drugs such as Urokinase, the growing demand for source plasma, and the need for specific blood components such as packed red blood cells will create new growth opportunities for the market. Many companies are involved in the development of newer high-speed technologies and instruments for easily preparing blood components. The overall market has a significant opportunity to grow with the development of high speed technology to separate blood components without losing their activity.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Whole Blood

RBC

Plasma

Platelets

Blood Components

Whole Blood Components

Packed Red Cells

Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells

Frozen Plasma

Platelet Concentrate

Cryoprecipitate

Blood Derivatives

By Application

Thrombocytosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Renal Impairment

Angina Blood Vessel Complications

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Blood preparation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Blood preparation market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Blood preparation market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Blood preparation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

