Summit for Success: IDOT virtual workshops aim to diversify business partnerships with state

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting the 2022 Summit for Success, a one-day virtual workshop geared toward providing female- and minority-owned businesses with opportunities to make connections and develop skills to grow their business by participating in the department's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program. The free workshops will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

"Helping grow and diversify businesses that want to work with IDOT benefits not just the businesses themselves, but the entire state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "In any industry, competition is essential for getting a good product at a fair price. By providing more businesses with the resources they need to succeed, we are ensuring our projects are as competitive as possible. I encourage anyone interested in doing business with IDOT to attend these workshops and learn more about the assistance we provide."

Workshop topics will include corporate tax filing strategies, obtaining timely compensation and sharing details on a proposed bridge bundling initiative. Industry leaders and IDOT staff will lead the sessions.

Summit to Success is yet another extension of IDOT's commitment under Gov. JB Pritzker to supporting a diverse workforce and business community by ensuring equity and inclusion within its projects and programs.

For registration information and other event details, click bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Questions can be directed to IDOT's Bureau of Small Business Enterprises at (217) 782-5490.

Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward - a Springfield conference IDOT has hosted for more than 30 years to help DBE firms with skills-building, educational resources as well as networking opportunities - normally is held in the spring but will be rescheduled for later in the year.