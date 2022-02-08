88th American Legion pilgrimage to Lincoln's Tomb set for Feb. 11-12 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The 88th annual National American Legion Pilgrimage to the Tomb of Abraham Lincoln will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, in Springfield.

Springfield Post 32, the American Legion and its Auxiliary organizations are sponsoring this event in commemoration of the 16th President's birthday. Springfield Post 32 is the only organization that has honored Lincoln on his birthday annually for 88 consecutive years.

Paul Dillard of Texas, the national commander of the American Legion, representing 2.4 million American war veterans, will lead this year's pilgrimage. He will be joined at the event by officers from national and state veterans organizations, as well as local elected officials and others.

The commemoration will begin with an open house at 5 p.m. Friday at Springfield Post 32, 1120 Sangamon Ave. The Mess Hall Restaurant will provide dinner service from 4-8:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

The ceremony at the Lincoln Tomb at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. National officers and the various state delegations will place wreaths inside the tomb, followed by remarks commemorating Mr. Lincoln's importance to the nation.

For a complete schedule, visit http://www.springfieldamericanlegion.com/.

Participants must follow all public health and safety guidelines outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health.