Microwave Devices Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global microwave devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Microwave Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global microwave devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

Microwave devices help detect, generate, amplify, modify, or measure voltages with microwave frequencies. They aid in minimizing the power consumption and providing high-speed wireless connection to transfer secured audio, video, and data information. Consequently, they find multiple applications in satellite communication, electronic warfare, radio navigation systems, radar, and medical systems.

Market Trends

Microwave devices help transfer maximum information with high security to end-users. This, in confluence with the growing use of microwave links by the military, national security organizations, and space research companies to transfer secured communications, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, high thermal tolerance, efficiency, and sustainability offered by microwave devices in critical environmental conditions are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of microwave technology in medical imaging for cancer detection, along with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop novel devices, is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Analog Devices Inc.

CPI International Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Littelfuse Inc

MACOM Technology Solutions

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qorvo Inc

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Passive Microwave Devices

Active Microwave Devices

Breakup by Frequency:

L Band

X Band

S Band

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

Others

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Space and Communication

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

