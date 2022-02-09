Strapping Machine Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global strapping machine market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Strapping Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global strapping machine market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Strapping machines, also known as bundlers or banders, refer to mechanical devices that can enhance the speed of the process of bundling and securing pallet loads, boxes, cases, and bulky loads during transportation and storage. They dispense the straps sealed around the boxes for efficient packaging and increasing package safety and overall efficiency by minimizing the risk of shipping damage, collapse, and spillage. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering customizable straps made from polypropylene, polyester, and metals.

Market Trends

The growing demand for effective packaging solutions for handling pharmaceutical products, electrical appliances, household goods, and paper items represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, strapping machines are extensively used in the packaging and palletization of food and beverages and for protecting them against contamination and spoilage. Furthermore, innovations in designs and functional improvements in automated strapping machines are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing adoption of industrial automation, along with the development of innovative strapping machines, is expected to strengthen the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/strapping-machine-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Dynaric Inc.

FROMM Holding AG

Maillis Group

Messersì Packaging S.r.l.

Mosca GmbH

Polychem Corporation

Samuel Son & Co.

Signode Industrial Group LLC (Crown Holdings Inc.)

StraPack Inc., Strapex

Transpak Equipment Corp.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Fully Automatic

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Polypropylene

Polyester

Breakup by Style:

Palette Strappers

Table-top Strappers

RQ-8 Strappers

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Newspaper and Graphics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3LmJvK6

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550738720/thermal-spray-coating-market-2021-26-size-share-market-analysis-opportunity-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550739019/furniture-market-report-2021-26-industry-analysis-share-size-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550739707/real-time-bidding-market-report-2021-trends-scope-demand-opportunity-and-forecast-by-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562011771/corrugated-boxes-market-report-2022-27-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562012048/cell-isolation-market-report-2021-26-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562012494/polymer-gel-market-report-2021-26-size-trends-share-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562013115/structural-insulated-panels-market-2021-26-size-trends-share-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562013640/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-2021-26-trends-share-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562014053/cryogenic-equipment-market-2021-26-size-trends-share-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562014446/oat-milk-market-report-2021-26-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800