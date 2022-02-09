Submit Release
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Montgomery County Board of Education Selecting Dr. Monifa McKnight as the Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools

MARYLAND, August 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

“The Council congratulates the Montgomery County Board of Education on their selection of Dr. Monifa B. McKnight as the next superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) after concluding a national search. 

“Dr. McKnight has led the school system through public health and safety challenges by drawing on her extensive experience working in our schools. She joined MCPS in 2001 as a teacher and successfully moved up the ranks as an assistant principal, principal, deputy superintendent and interim superintendent.  

“Dr. McKnight is the first African American woman to be selected by the Board of Education to become the superintendent of MCPS, which is Maryland’s largest school system and the fourteenth largest in the U.S. She is a relentless advocate for educational equity and excellence and is a champion for advancing the interests and well-being of children. She also is committed to professional development and continuous improvement across the MCPS system.    

“While we understand that this appointment is contingent upon approval by the state superintendent of schools, we are grateful to Dr. McKnight for her ongoing service to our students and their families. We look forward to continuing to work with her in this new role.” 

