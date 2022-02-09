Montgomery County Council and Committees Hold Meetings on Feb. 9, 2022

MARYLAND, August 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Council will hold a public hearing on the FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program; Joint Committee will receive a briefing on the Community Engagement Officers Program

The joint Education and Culture (E&C) and Public Safety Committee (PS) will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. to receive a briefing on the Community Engagement Officers Program and the memorandum of understanding between Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

The members of the E&C Committee include Chair Craig Rice and Councilmembers Will Jawando (Lead for Libraries) and Nancy Navarro.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.

The Council will hold a public hearing on the FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) at 1:30 p.m.

Additional information on each topic is below.

Community Engagement Officers and Memorandum of Understanding between MCPS and MCPD

Briefing: The joint E&C and PS Committee will receive an update on Community Engagement Officers (CEOs) and the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MCPS and MCPD. The briefing and discussion will focus on the three major topics:

The Executive’s Reimagining School Safety and Student Wellbeing (RSSSW) Committee’s preliminary and updated recommendations and actions relating to the CEO program and the changes to the MOU between MCPS and MCPD, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Rockville City Police Department, and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office;

The impacts-to-date of the MOU’s new policies and the CEO program which were both implemented at the start of the 2021-2022 school year; and

Potential next steps related to the MOU and CEO program to address recent school safety incidents.

Prior to this meeting, the joint E&C and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee met on Nov. 10, 2021, to discuss the recommendations from the Student Wellbeing Action Group (SWAG) and the RSSSW Committee. At that meeting, co-chairs from the two groups presented on requested curriculum changes, restorative justice recommendations, recommendations on mental health supports for students and MCPS’ response to school specific recommendations. SWAG student co-chair Kyson Taylor also presented on the MOU related recommendations. Additional details can be found in the Nov. 10 joint Committee meeting staff report.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Chief Marcus Jones, MCPD; Carmen Facciolo, assistant chief, Community Resources, MCPD; Stacey Flynn, captain, Community Engagement Division, MCPD; Dr. Monifa McKnight, superintendent, MCPS; Jimmy D'Andrea, chief of staff, MCPS; Ruschelle Reuben, chief of teaching, learning and schools, MCPS; Ed Clarke, chief safety officer, MCPS; and Linda Ferrell, special assistant to the superintendent, MCPS.

FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP)

Public hearing: The Council will hold its third public hearing on the FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The County Executive's Recommended Capital Budget and CIP is submitted to the Council every two years and provides a comprehensive picture of the Executive's recommendations for the capital budget, including new and existing projects for schools, fire and police stations, roads, facility improvements and environmental protection.

