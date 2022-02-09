Smart Hospitals Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global smart hospitals market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Smart Hospitals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global smart hospitals market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026.

Smart hospitals are medical facilities that rely on automated processes and digitally integrated information management systems(IMSs) to improve existing patient care procedures. They provide seamless communication, telemedicine services, convenient diagnostics, real-time updates, and optimal data maintenance. Besides this, they help optimize the delivery of healthcare services and enhance clinical outcomes.

Market Trends

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has increased the need for smart hospitals across the globe to manage patients remotely. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and considerable growth in the healthcare industry are bolstering the market growth. In addition, the introduction of m-health applications, which are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), cloud computing solutions, and electronic health record (EHR) systems, is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, inflating income levels, rapid urbanization and increasing consumer expenditures on high-end medical care are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adheretech Inc.

Capsule Technologies, Inc. (Francisco Partners)

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric Company)

Intel Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.(Medtronic Public Limited Company)

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

STANLEY Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Stationary Medical Devices

Implanted Medical Devices

Wearable External Medical Devices

Others

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Product:

mHealth

Telemedicine

Smart Pills

Electronic Health Record

Others

Breakup by Service Offered:

General Services

Specialty

Super Specialty

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wireless

Wi-Fi

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Wired

Breakup by Technology:

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Big Data

Others

Breakup by Application:

Remote Medicine Management

Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

Outpatient Vigilance

Medical Connected Imaging

Medical Assistance

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

