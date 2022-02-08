Governor Cooper Encourages NC Families to File Federal Income Taxes to Access Full Benefits of the Child Tax Credit

NORTH CAROLINA, February 8 - With tax season quickly approaching, North Carolina families are encouraged to file their federal income taxes to ensure they access their full, expanded Child Tax Credit, as well as other federal benefits. Many families received about half of their tax credit payments in monthly payments in 2021 but will receive the rest of the money they are owed by filing their federal income taxes this year. The Child Tax Credit is fully refundable, meaning that even families who owe little or no federal tax should still file to get their credits.

“The expanded Child Tax Credit has benefited more than two million children in North Carolina with the monthly payments lifting many of them out of poverty,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We encourage families to file a tax return to make sure they claim their full credits to help them with food, housing and education, and we have resources to help them with filing.”

Feb. 8 is the Child Tax Credit Day of Action, and the Governor’s Office, in collaboration with state and federal agencies, is raising awareness of this important issue and linking families to needed resources. Families can visit ChildTaxCredit.gov to learn more about the Child Tax Credit, find out if they are eligible and receive help with filing taxes.

“The expansion of the Child Tax Credit has already helped many North Carolina families make ends meet,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “The monthly payments have kept children out of poverty and helped families meet basic needs. Ensuring that families receive the full benefits is the next important step to keeping our families safe and well.”

The Child Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit that people can receive when they file their federal income tax returns. The Child Tax Credit was increased and expanded in 2021 by the American Rescue Plan, and most families are eligible to receive the credit for their children. For families with children, the 2021 Child Tax Credit is $3,000-$3,600 per child, based on their age. Most people need to file a tax return before April 18, 2022, to receive their full credit this year.

The Center on Budget & Policy Priorities estimates more than 100,000 North Carolina children, including newborns, live in families who are likely to need assistance in claiming the Child Tax Credit. Making sure those families receive the full amount that they are eligible for will provide $337 million to families in North Carolina.

Free resources available to assist with tax preparation include:

VITA is a program run by IRS partner organizations that offers free tax help to individuals with low to moderate incomes. Visit the GetYourRefund VITA locator to find a location.

United Way MyFreeTaxes offers full-service tax return preparation for individuals who earn up to $58,000; offers those who earn less than $73,000 an option to file their tax returns directly online with a hotline for support; and offers a do-it-yourself option with no income limit.

Free File is a service from the IRS that provides information about how to get your federal tax return filed for free.

