Updated Suspect Sought in an Attempt Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Attempt Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:12 pm, the suspect approached a store employee, in an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect failed to obtain any money and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/uPL4pYZm64k

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.