Overnight Lane and Ramp Restrictions on I-515 Through Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A series of overnight off-ramp and lane restrictions are necessary next week to replace the permanent median barrier rail, signage, and highway lighting on I-515 (US 95) through downtown Las Vegas.

Sunday, Feb. 13

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Monday): Eastern Ave. on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed.

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Monday): Eastern Ave. on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed. 11 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Monday): Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Eastern Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd.

Note: Northbound I-515 reopens with one additional auxiliary lane to assist merging traffi

Monday, Feb. 14

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Tuesday): I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd. closed.

11:59 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Tuesday): Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Casino Center Blvd. and Las Vegas Blvd.

Tuesday, Feb 15

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Wednesday): I-515 southbound off-ramp to Casino Center Blvd. closed.

11:59 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Wednesday): Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Casino Center Blvd. and Las Vegas Blvd.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Thursday): The following ramps are closed: I-15 southbound ramp to southbound I-515 I-15 northbound ramp to southbound I-515 MLK onramp to southbound I-515

11:59 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Thursday): Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between I-15 and Las Vegas Blvd.

Thursday, Feb. 17

11:59 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Friday) I-515 reduced to one lane between I-15 and Las Vegas Blvd.

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

# # #