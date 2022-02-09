Veego to Present on the Power of Contextual and Personalized Home Connectivity
Educational Webinar to Review the Advantages of Personalization in Telco to Differentiate Services and Reduce Customer Churn
Veego’s predictive analytics have been shown to help ISPs and CSPs obtain valuable insights for making important data-driven decisions that help reduce customer churn and increase revenues”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, the world leader in application intelligence - contextual, app-aware QoE data, and high-impact analytics, will host a webinar on February 15th, 2022 titled “The Power of Contextual and Personalized Home Connectivity.” The webinar will cover historic methods of internet connectivity data capture by telcos and how the data was used, the service personalization revolution in the telecom industry and the introduction of Veego powered contextual analytics and AI-based personalization that power today’s connected home.
— Amir Kotler, CEO of Veego
The mid-February webinar will be hosted by the experts at Veego, Denis Sirov, CTO and Esther Orel, Marketing Manager, who will outline Veego’s contextual aware solution and how it is able to identify, categorize and personalize telco subscribers so that they can reactively and proactively deliver a better, more tailored response, with offers at the right time and place.
- WHO: Denis Sirov, CTO of Veego and Esther Orel, Marketing Manager of Veego
- WHAT: Webinar titled The Power of Contextual and Personalized Home Connectivity
- WHEN: February 15th, 2022 at 11 am EDT
- WHERE: Click here: https://veego.io/personalization-webinar-registration/
According to a study by Accenture, providing the best quality of experience has never been more important. Lack of consumer trust has cost telecom companies $759 billion in the US alone last year, with 41% of consumers studied switching their providers.
“Veego’s predictive analytics have been shown to help ISPs and CSPs obtain valuable insights for making important data-driven decisions that help reduce customer churn and increase revenues,” said Amir Kotler, CEO of Veego. “We encourage those in this category to register for this free webinar and experience Veego’s predictive analytics and how using connectivity data to build forecasts and identify trends can help to retain subscribers and increase corporate revenues.”
To learn more about Veego and the company’s Home Insight Platform to ensure a smooth, measurable connected home user experience, please visit: https://veego.io/.
About Veego Software
Veego continuously enhances the Internet user experience in the connected smart home. Developing Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers to Home Stakeholders a unique understanding of the performance and behavior of connected devices and the apps and services running on them, and the experience of users engaging with them. The Veego Home Insight Platform generates vast volumes of new data that enable a wealth of valuable insights into the connected home, including penetrating understandings of the customer experience, internet usage, performance, trends, and more. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
