PÜR LIFE Medical Now Open in Utah

We are proud to provide Utahans a wide variety of effective and innovative treatment options that they directly control.”LEHI, UTAH, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PÜR LIFE Medical recently opened their flagship clinic in Lehi, Utah. The rapidly expanding national brand now has clinics operating in Utah and Florida with many others soon to open, and plans to expand to all 50 states.
Helping people achieve a healthy “PÜR LIFE” is the vision that company founders have for their clinics. The PÜR LIFE concept is built around identifying and restoring proper cell and system functions to assist the body in healing itself. They offer scientifically-backed, effective treatment options that are not normally offered in traditional medical practices.
Jeff and Shannon Fox, the Area Representatives of PÜR LIFE Medical in Utah, said they are excited to offer these valuable healing modalities to the people of Utah.
“We know the people of Utah value choice in their medical care options. To that end, we provide groundbreaking technologies and unique treatments for chronic pain, diabetes and neuropathy, joint issues, sexual dysfunction, weight issues, low energy, and many other disorders. We offer under one roof what no one else does. We are proud to provide Utahans a wide variety of effective and innovative treatment options that they directly control.”
Franchise Opportunities Available
There is also good news for business owners and entrepreneurs looking for an opportunity to become financially independent while improving the lives and health of others. PÜR LIFE Medical is still accepting applications for additional franchises in Utah, as well as nationally, but the word is getting out fast and the demand for locations is high.
Founded in 2020, PÜR LIFE Medical offers innovative and effective treatments for Chronic Pain, Diabetes and Neuropathy, Joint Issues, Sexual Dysfunction, Hormone Imbalance, Weight Issues, Mental Health, Low Energy, and More. Pure Life Medical has offices in Utah and Florida and is expanding to all 50 states.
