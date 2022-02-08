Statement by Premier Dennis King on the resumption of tablestock potatoes to Puerto Rico

CANADA, February 8 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement after Secretary Vilsack confirmed that PEI tablestock potatoes could resume shipping to Puerto Rico:

“The reopening of this very important market for Prince Edward Island potatoes is the first bit of good news for our potato industry in many weeks. I had the pleasure to speak briefly with Minister Lawrence MacAulay to discuss this news and I offered my thanks for his efforts to make today possible. We also agreed it is imperative to continue all efforts to ensure the reopening of the border to the continental U.S. as soon as possible.

While we enjoy this positive news, every week that we remain locked out of our major market, millions of pounds of high-quality and safe potatoes, that should be eaten, are being destroyed while our multi-generational Island family farms are hurting.”

Media Contact: Adam Ross Office of the Premier adamross@gov.pe.ca