F&G seeks help identifying snowmobilers seen harassing deer near Cress Creek

Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking the public's help to identify two snowmobilers caught on camera harassing a large herd of mule deer on private agriculture land above the Cress Creek trail near Heise on Jan. 9. The video shows the snowmobilers chasing the wintering deer for several minutes. People can report information online, remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward. 

"This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer," says Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche. "I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them."

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals can also call Officer Wesche at (208) 220-9073, the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office at (208) 525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800)632-5999. Anyone providing information can choose to remain anonymous.

 

