Put simply, Kruger is the kind of person we need on our nation's highest court. She is a highly intelligent, thoughtful, hardworking person who treats each person, no matter their station in life, with dignity and respect. And she's willing and able to roll up her sleeves and do the hard work of deciding the most important cases in the country.
You just read:
Opinion: Why this California judge should be Biden's Supreme Court pick
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.