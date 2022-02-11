Submit Release
Fiat on-ramp for DogeBonk available via ChangeNow

Picture of two mirrowed men with big hammers behind a scary looking cheems dog with a baseball bat, with ChangeNow logo on the sides and the phrase "Your Mom's credit card NOW"

DogeBonk has made it easy for even your mother to buy their token

The cryptocurrency behind MemeTools makes the purchasing of their token much easier via credit or debit card payments

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DogeBonk (ticker: DOBO), a cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain, recently became available to purchase via credit or debit card using ChangeNow.io. This now makes the purchase of DOBO much easier for potential investors.

DogeBonk has managed to position DOBO as the new de facto leader of the memecoin community with the launch of MemeTools.app, a new platform for listing and finding new memecoins, similar to sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Also famous for being the First Memecoin In Space, beating Elon Musk’s Doge-1 flight by months, DogeBonk is building a reputation for being the ‘Memecoin with actual Memes’ as compared to many other memecoin communities where the focus is largely on price action.

DogeBonk trading was added to StealthEX, SwapSpace, and SwapZone, to add to the listings in 2021 on ZT exchange, and BKEX. The DogeBonk team is continuing to work hard to increase the adoption and accessibility of the DOBO token.

By simplifying the purchase of DOBO, Dogebonk and Memetools are the perfect starting point for anyone interested in getting on BSC safely and simply.

