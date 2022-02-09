India Urged to Condition Financial Aid to Sri Lanka on the Implementation of the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord: TGTE
"Urged to stop the colonization of Sinhala people in Tamil areas and demarcation of the Tamil homeland recognized in the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord"NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran urged him to condition any aid to Sri Lanka to ensure the territorial integrity of the Tamil homeland and on:
a) the implementation of Indo-Sri Lanka Accord;
b) to stop Sinhala settlements (colonization) in the traditional Tamil areas in the NorthEastern part of the island and;
c) to stop demarcation of Tamil districts by incorporating Sinhala villages into Tamil districts.
The letter further stated that that the Sri Lankan government’s forced establishment of Sinhalese settlements, victory monuments, archeological reservations, wild-life sanctuaries, forest reserves, and special economic zones intend to reduce Tamils to a minority status in their own land.
It was also brought to the Prime Minister’s attention that the Sri Lankan government is also engaged in a program of demarcation of divisional boundaries to incorporate Sinhala villages into Tamil districts, thereby increasing the Sinhala population in the Tamil areas.
It is also pointed out that this encroachment is facilitated by the overwhelming presence of the Sri Lankan military which is comprised almost exclusively of Sinhala persons.
The letter also empathized with the Sinhala People, the Tamil People, and the Muslims who are suffering due to the economic downturn and thanked India’s generosity.
* In reference to China’s growing footprints in Sri Lanka, the letter pointed out that Sri Lanka is giving a duplicitous perception that it is neutral between India and China, but the fact of the matter is that Sri Lanka’s relationship with China is that of a vassal state that can be used a springboard to harm India’s interests. The letter concluded by noting that the destruction of Tamil People as a viable distinct entity is not only a loss to humanity, but also detrimental to India’s national interests.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
