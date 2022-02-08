Sask Parks is The Place to Be This Family Week - Free Programs and Winter Camping Discounts Available

CANADA, February 8 - Released on February 8, 2022

Saskatchewan's provincial parks are offering up activities, programs and Family Week specials to make it easier than ever to embrace winter here at home.

"Winter in Sask Parks continues to grow bigger and better each year," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We want everyone to bring their families to our provincial parks for winter staycations that not only include a number of activities for the whole family, but a variety of options for overnight stays as well."

With Family Week coming up this month, Sask Parks is offering a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion, where campers can book one night of winter camping and get the second night free. This offer is an inexpensive way for people to try camping in a whole new season. It is valid for stays between February 18 and 27 in electric and non-electric campsites at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain and Pike Lake Provincial Parks. To use the code, customers can enter "SNOWBOGO" on the Order Details Page when booking their campsite at http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

There are also a variety of fun, interactive guided programs led by park staff that will be available throughout Family Week so visitors can take in the full winter Sask Parks experience. These guided programs are available for those who may be new to winter activities or just want to try something different. Families are encouraged to check out the Family Week calendar and plan their camping trips around what's happening in the park. Programs are free with valid park entry and participants can reserve their spot online in advance at http://parks.saskatchewan.ca. Interpreter-led programs will continue to be offered on all weekends until March 6, 2022.

For those who prefer to venture on their own, several self-guided activities are also available, including tobogganing, skating, ice-fishing, snowshoeing (rentals available), campfires and more.

For more details on winter camping and programming, visit http://parks.saskatchewan.ca or follow Sask Parks on Facebook.

