SJR102 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-02-08
WISCONSIN, February 8 - Relating to: applying to Congress under the provisions of Article V of the Constitution of the United States for a convention to propose an amendment establishing term limits for members of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.
Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr102