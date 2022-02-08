AB971 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-08

WISCONSIN, February 8 - An Act to repeal 118.016 (1) (a) and 118.44 (6) (a); to renumber 118.016 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 118.016 (1) (c) and 118.016 (1r); to amend 20.255 (2) (cu), 118.016 (2), 118.44 (3), 118.44 (5) (a), 118.44 (6) (bm) (intro.), 118.44 (6) (bm) 3., 118.60 (7) (e) and 119.23 (7) (e); and to create 118.015 (4) (e), 118.016 (1b), 118.016 (1e) (title), 118.016 (1e) (d), 118.016 (1g) (title), 118.016 (1r) (title), 118.016 (1r) (b) and (c), 118.016 (3) and (4), 118.33 (7), 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2r) (d) 3., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (d) 3., 118.44 (5) (c), 118.44 (6) (br) and (bw), 118.60 (2) (a) 10., 119.23 (2) (a) 10. and 121.02 (1t) of the statutes; Relating to: promotion of pupils from the third grade to the fourth grade based on passage of the standardized reading test; reading readiness assessments in public schools; grants to increase licensure of reading teachers; sunsetting the Achievement Gap Reduction program; programs to identify and address pupils with dyslexia; parental opt-out of pupils in grades kindergarten to three from statewide examinations; and making an appropriation. (FE)