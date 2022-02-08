Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,337 in the last 365 days.

AB971 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-08

WISCONSIN, February 8 - An Act to repeal 118.016 (1) (a) and 118.44 (6) (a); to renumber 118.016 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 118.016 (1) (c) and 118.016 (1r); to amend 20.255 (2) (cu), 118.016 (2), 118.44 (3), 118.44 (5) (a), 118.44 (6) (bm) (intro.), 118.44 (6) (bm) 3., 118.60 (7) (e) and 119.23 (7) (e); and to create 118.015 (4) (e), 118.016 (1b), 118.016 (1e) (title), 118.016 (1e) (d), 118.016 (1g) (title), 118.016 (1r) (title), 118.016 (1r) (b) and (c), 118.016 (3) and (4), 118.33 (7), 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2r) (d) 3., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (d) 3., 118.44 (5) (c), 118.44 (6) (br) and (bw), 118.60 (2) (a) 10., 119.23 (2) (a) 10. and 121.02 (1t) of the statutes; Relating to: promotion of pupils from the third grade to the fourth grade based on passage of the standardized reading test; reading readiness assessments in public schools; grants to increase licensure of reading teachers; sunsetting the Achievement Gap Reduction program; programs to identify and address pupils with dyslexia; parental opt-out of pupils in grades kindergarten to three from statewide examinations; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
2/8/2022 Asm. Introduced by Representative Wittke  
2/8/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Education  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab971

You just read:

AB971 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.