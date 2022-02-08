Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,332 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Premier Dennis King on the resumption of tablestock potatoes to Puerto Rico

CANADA, February 8 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement after Secretary Vilsack confirmed that PEI tablestock potatoes could resume shipping to Puerto Rico:

“The reopening of this very important market for Prince Edward Island potatoes is the first bit of good news for our potato industry in many weeks. I had the pleasure to speak briefly with Minister Lawrence MacAulay to discuss this news and I offered my thanks for his efforts to make today possible. We also agreed it is imperative to continue all efforts to ensure the reopening of the border to the continental U.S. as soon as possible.

While we enjoy this positive news, every week that we remain locked out of our major market, millions of pounds of high-quality and safe potatoes, that should be eaten, are being destroyed while our multi-generational Island family farms are hurting.”

Media Contact:  Adam Ross Office of the Premier  adamross@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Statement by Premier Dennis King on the resumption of tablestock potatoes to Puerto Rico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.