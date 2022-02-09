Size & Share of IQF Meat and Poultry Market 2021-2030 And Anticipated To Reach USD 29.73 billion By 2030

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market to surpass USD 29.73 billion by 2030 from USD 18.38 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.3% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “IQF Meat and Poultry Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 29.73 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, this growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for IQF Meat and Poultry. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally.

“Rising packaged food consumption and shifting lifestyles are two major factors driving the packed food industry, which will bolster the growth of the individual fast freezing market over the forecast period. With rising purchasing power parity (PPP), customers are willing to pay a higher price for non-seasonal fruits and vegetables that have a longer shelf life and have more nutritional value. With the growth of basic infrastructure in various developing countries, as well as the easy availability of storage space and affordable prices, demand for IQF meat and poultry is expected to grow globally”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-786

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global IQF Meat and Poultry Market: Key Players

• Alm Group

• The Linde Group

• Forrester Ltd

• Pinnacle Foods

• Waltloo Meat & Chicken

• La Senda Frozen Food

• Brecon Foods Inc.

• Findus Group

• Kühne + Heitz, Unitemp

• Other Prominent Players

Individual fast freezing (IQF) is a popular method for keeping a wide range of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood products fresh for longer periods of time while also streamlining the supply chain and reducing the risk of product loss or injury. IQF is a method of freezing meat and poultry products at temperatures ranging from -30°C to -40°C, which preserves them for longer periods of time, often even a year, while preserving key characteristics such as taste, color, flavor, and texture before they are consumed. IQF meat and poultry products are kept at extremely low temperatures or in refrigerators ahead of time. The IQF technology is suitable for preserving meat and poultry because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause staleness and bad odor. The nutritional value and consistency of IQF meat and poultry products are expected to be the same after freezing as they are when they are fresh, which is a major factor driving the global growth of IQF meat and poultry products.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-786

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global IQF Meat and Poultry Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented by application into Hotel, Restaurant, Food Manufacturers, Retail, Others. Global IQF Meat and Poultry market is segmented by distribution channel into Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-786

IQF Meat and Poultry Market Segments:

By Application

• Hotel

• Restaurant

• Food Manufacturers

• Retail

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Convenience stores

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• E-commerce platforms

• Other

Related Reports

Philippines Quick Services Restaurant Market

Global Wine Production Machinery Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.