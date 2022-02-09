Plastic Antioxidants Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 3.56 Billion by 2030: Fatpos Global

Plastic Antioxidants market to surpass USD 3.56 billion by 2030 from USD 2.00 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.95% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Plastic Antioxidants market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.95% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to the increasing demand for plastic antioxidants for polymer resins like PE, PP, PVC, PS, ABS, and others in sectors like automotive, consumer goods, building & construction, and medical & healthcare. Plastic antioxidants will be driven by factors such as plastics replacing traditional materials, rising demand in the medical industry, and increased urbanization in developing countries.

“Antioxidants may be located in a range of polymers, including PE, PP, and PVC. Packaging, building and construction, and automobile sectors all employ these polymers. Plastics outperform traditional materials like metals, glass, paper, and ceramics in terms of mechanical and electrical characteristics, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance. Plastics have replaced metals, glass, paper, and ceramics in the packaging, building & construction, and automotive sectors due to continuous innovation and the demand for more lightweight materials in various industries. The market for plastic antioxidants is projected to grow as a result of this.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Plastic Antioxidants Market: Key Players

• A.Schulman

• Ampacet Corporation

• BASF SA

• Dover Chemical Corporation

• Clariant

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Evonik Industries

• 3V Sigma S.P.A

• Adeka Corporation

• Lanxess

• Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Antioxidants are stabilizing substances that react with reactive species and decompose them, slowing the oxidation process. They prevent the thermally induced oxidation of plastics and other materials. Primary antioxidants and secondary antioxidants are two types of antioxidants utilized in polymers. Varying antioxidants have different levels of reactivity as a function of temperature, and they also react with and decompose the various radical intermediates in the oxidation process, giving polymers thermal stability.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Plastic Antioxidants market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Type into Phenols, Amines, Phosphites, Organic Sulfides, Antioxidant Blends, Others. By Form into Solid, Liquid. By Polymer Resin into Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polystyrene, Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Plastic Antioxidants Segments:

By Type

• Phenols

• Amines

• Phosphites

• Organic Sulfides

• Antioxidant Blends

• Others

By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

By Polymer Resin

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

• Polystyrene

• Others

