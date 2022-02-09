2022 IUB-PHMSA Pipeline Safety Conference Concludes February 9

Iowa Utilities Board and PHMSA 2022 Pipeline Safety Conference

Registration and Conference Information

The Iowa Utilities Board and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s (PHMSA) Pipeline Safety Training and Qualification Division (TQ) are jointly hosting the 2022 Iowa TQ Pipeline Safety Conference February 8 and 9, 2022, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Conference Material

This two-day conference is an opportunity for personnel from the investor-owned natural gas utilities, pipeline companies, municipalities, pipeline operators, gas industry workers, engineers, managers, gas system maintenance personnel, and local officials to receive updates on the latest state and federal pipeline safety regulations. Conference attendees will:

Learn about hot topics in the natural gas industry

Meet and interact with industry experts

Network with attendees and product suppliers, and

Receive information on the latest products

Review the final conference agenda here. Revised January 26, 2022

Conference Location

The conference will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, located at 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, Iowa. Phone: 515.223.0571. The hotel has a block of rooms set aside at a negotiated rate of $119 per night. The room block will be held until January 21, 2022. Attendees are responsible for their own hotel reservations.

Registration is now open. Follow this link to register for the conference.

Please note that the email address entered in the registration form was sent a reply email containing payment instructions and a link that will allow for the remittance of payment electronically via US Bank’s electronic payment portal.

Payments will be accepted by ACH Debit (convenience fee of 29 cents will be assessed) or from debit/credit cards (convenience fee of 2.5% will be assessed). Payment by ACH Credit, E-check, paper check, or cash is NOT an option.

If you opt to pay by ACH debit and your company has a debit block on its bank account, please notify your financial institution to allow the IUB’s ACH company ID numbers, 426004579Q and 426004579R, to bypass the block and debit the account.