Emergency Flooding Repair in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area

Phoenix Water Damage Services

Here you can visually see staining on the ceiling due to a water leak.

Using a moisture meter to see how much moisture is in the ceiling.

Phoenix Water Damage Services offers 24 hour 7 days a week services for homes or commercial properties that experience flooding due to plumbing failures.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many homes will at some point experience water damage. In most cases this is caused by internal plumbing failures from hot water heater, appliances, bathtubs and or sinks. There’s a lot of reasons that leaks can happen, but one rule always applies: Call a trusted water damage restoration company for repair services as quickly as possible. The longer water is left hiding in home or office walls, ceilings and or flooring, the more damage it will cause. Phoenix Water Damage Services is available twenty-four hours a day seven days a week including holidays to have homes or offices inspected and to restore property following water intrusion.

The certified restoration experts at Phoenix Water Damage Services also offer additional carpet services after the dry out process has been completed. These services include removing contaminated carpet pad and installing new carpet pad, carpet cleaning with a botanical disinfectant and carpet stretching. This is a bonus for customers as they do not have to hire multiple companies.

Free, visual onsite estimates are available. Schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here. Or contact the office at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.

About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.

Removing drywall to expose a leaking pipe in a wall.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.