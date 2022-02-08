S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet February 10, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 8, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 11 a.m Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The board will meet in Room #3420 of 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

###

During South Carolina's COVID-19 response, DHEC, as the state's Public Health Agency, must make the health and safety of our employees and community members a priority. Therefore, any person attending the meeting in person will be asked to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.