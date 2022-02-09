CAGIS Celebrates STEM Role Models on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Panel : My Journey in STEM

On February 11, be inspired and break stereotypes with #MyJourneyInSTEM campaign and panel of prominent Canadian women in STEM

“Today we share our stories to inspire others ... The journey in STEM is rarely a straight line and barriers to gender equity still exist. But we are making headway.” — Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko

CANADA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS) invites STEM enthusiasts and experts of all ages to reflect on their role models, tell their own stories, and continue to break stereotypes. CAGIS will be sharing #MyJourneyInSTEM stories online and presenting an evening public panel discussion with prominent Canadian women in science, technology, trades, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“Today we share our stories to inspire others,” says Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, CAGIS founder and President. “The journey in STEM is rarely a straight line and barriers to gender equity still exist. But, we are making headway and we know role models make a huge difference.”

This year CAGIS celebrates its 30th year of inspiring young people in STEM.

Children’s exposure to stereotypical images of scientists plays a strong role in shaping their perceptions and their interest in entering STEM fields. Fortunately, research has shown that providing children with diverse role models has a powerful impact. If you can see it, you can be it.

30 Years of CAGIS: How far we have come

In 1992, 9-year-old Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko volunteered to set up a science kit only to be told by her teacher that boys are better at science. Refusing to be discouraged by the attitudes of the day and the lack of fun extracurricular STEM activities for girls, the daughter of a scientist and an engineer resolved to change things. She founded CAGIS and made it her life’s work to introduce young people to diverse role models and the excitement of STEM.

“We started out with 20 girls who just loved science and engineering,” says Vingilis-Jaremko. Reflecting on 30 years with more than 4,500 STEM events run, she adds, “We have inspired countless young women and gender nonconforming youth in STEM, and we've inspired this new generation who's now going on to inspire others.”

How to participate on February 11:

1. Watch CAGIS’s new #MyJourneyInSTEM video, which will be posted at 9 AM on all @GirlsInScience social media channels.

2. Share your story on social media. What did you want to do when you were a kid? What do you do now? Share a picture from your STEM journey. Tag @GirlsInScience and use hashtags #MyJourneyInSTEM #WomenInSTEM #WomenInScienceDay.

3. Attend an inspiring virtual panel of renowned experts including:

· Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, the world’s first giraffologist;

· Natasha Ferguson, Founder of EthelFox Construct Group;

· Dr. Eden Hennessey, Social Psychologist;

· Diya Kali, CAGIS Teen Ambassador;

· Dr. Giulia Rossi, animal physiologist and winner of the L'Oréal-UNESCO 2021 for Women in Science;

· Miriam Micael, project management engineer at the Canadian Space Agency;

· Rhythm Sehgal, 8-year-old STEM communicator

· Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, Moderator. CAGIS founder and President.

This free event is at 7 PM EST and is open to the general public. Registration required.

About International Day of Women and Girls in Science

This international day, named by UNESCO and UN-Women, recognizes the immeasurable contributions of women and girls in science, trades, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This day is an opportunity to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls. Gender equity is a global priority for UNESCO, and the support of young girls, their education, and their full ability to make their ideas heard are levers for development and peace.

About CAGIS

Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS) is Canada’s largest and longest-running not-for-profit STEM club for girls, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming youth aged 7-16. It has been lauded for its excellence in science promotion by the prestigious Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Michael Smith Award for Science Promotion and the WCT Empowerment Award for leadership in inspiring girls to enter STEM. CAGIS has been featured in municipal, national, and international media and is grateful to have received funding from provincial and federal governments, corporations, scientific societies, and foundations. https://GirlsInScience.ca