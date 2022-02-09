Barefoot Is Legal Kicks Up The 6th Annual Barefoot Challenge
Non-profit for barefoot rights urges people to end the social stigma against people for not wearing shoes.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Is Legal, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to ending the social prejudices and judgements against those living a barefoot lifestyle, has announced the date of their 6th annual #IDidItBarefootChallenge. This event will be April 2-3, 2022.
The purpose is to encourage everyone to try the barefoot lifestyle by showing people and businesses that running errands barefoot is just as normal as other shoppers. For many decades, there have been social stigmas attached to patrons for simply not wearing shoes.
Barefoot Is Legal Founder and President, Dave F Kelman, shares the comparison to other trendy barely-there sandals. “I always wondered why the whole world wears flip flops. However, the same people get offended if your foot is touching the ground. This has nothing to do with people seeing your feet.”
Most people believe that not wearing shoes into a store is illegal. In fact, exactly ZERO US States, Canadian Provinces, or other countries have any laws on the books for driving a car, going into a store, or eating in public while barefoot. Information is shared on their website, barefootislegal.org.
North American businesses have always believed these “laws.” Some stores have turned away people, believing that laws exist. The truth is, no driving laws, health codes, insurance policies, state law, fire codes, nor OSHA laws in an average setting exist for customers in a location. It is perfectly LEGAL to not wear shoes in a public setting. “No such laws exist, and employees remove people due to believing fake laws. Employees are kicking their paychecks out the door for lack of knowledge.”
Kelman disagrees with the glass argument. “No glass is sold or transferred in a fast food place, a sandwich shop, a bank, or your local insurance office. Besides, why is everyone so worried about your feet? Germs are transferred much easier by hands and mouths. I have gotten TONS of paper cuts in my life. People have sued over hot coffee spilling on your lap than because of being barefoot.”
What about COVID?
Kelman quickly debunks the COVID-19 issue. “Covid is an airborne disease. That is why the world put masks on their faces. Unless your feet have lungs or gills, what is on your feet has nothing to do with contacting Covid. Wearing a flip flop, sneakers, or any shoe does not stop anyone getting Covid.“
Why do people have issues with barefoot patrons?
The social stigma dates back to the 1960s Hippies. Business owners became irate at “anti-Americans” for disagreeing about the Vietnam War. Not wearing shoes was common among youth. Businesses used this as a method to remove undesired customers. Instead of blaming this “new law” on their own personal agenda, it was pushed to various authorities so no one would question. Thanks to the internet, all this information on laws and health department policies are readily available in a simple online search.
Grounding now has become a different term Americans have recently discovered. Simply going outside and walking barefoot is now considered a health trend. Doctors such as Dr. Mercola, Dr. Michael Sinatra, and others have endorsed this practice. Clint Ober currently has an Earthing documentary, “Down To Earth”, available for viewing online.
Dave F Kelman
Barefoot Is Legal
+1 844-522-7882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other