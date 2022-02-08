Tricap Residential Group Hires Multifamily Expert

Gidget McMeekin, Director of Engagement at Tricap Residential Group

Gidget McMeekin

Operations role filled for growth strategy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricap Residential Group adds to team with a skilled, multifamily expert.

Gidget McMeekin joins Tricap as the Director of Engagement. With 18 years of experience in multifamily real estate, operations, and portfolio management, she will lead Tricap’s engagement and service departments.

Most recently, Gidget was Director of Property Management at Gaslight Property Management, a Cincinnati-based real estate firm with multifamily, commercial, and retail properties. While at Gaslight, she was responsible for the strategic business plan for 132 entities and 1688 units. She also streamlined operations related to and including human resources, accounting, and software conversions.

Before her tenure at Gaslight, Gidget worked as the Regional Portfolio Director at New Life Multifamily Management, Director of Training and Development at T&R Properties, Community Manager at Preferred Living, and Senior Profit Center Manager at The Connor Group.

Gidget studied at Ohio University. She is the recipient of multiple awards and accreditations in the Multifamily industry including OneSite, Yardi, and OSHA.

"We have plans to double our portfolio in three years. To meet that goal, we knew we needed an impressive leader with a genuine passion for streamlining operations," said Joe Palomino, President of Operations at Tricap. "Gidget is a leader with customer-centric ideas to ensure our growth will be received well by our employees and customers. Gidget’s experience will push us over the finish line."

About Tricap Residential Group:
Our company, at its core, is a real estate execution firm. We are finding opportunities, creating a vision of where we want to take that opportunity, and driving the deal’s execution. Headquartered in Chicago, Tricap develops, owns, and manages communities across seven markets. For more information, visit www.tricapres.com.

CONTACT: Suzanne Hopson, EVP of Sales & Marketing, (312) 878-5177, communications@tricapres.com

Suzanne Hopson
Tricap Residential Group
7085183616 ext.


About

We are a fusion of great people and disciplined process. Today, that perspective defines our approach to everything we do: the people we hire, the properties we acquire, and the residents we serve. It drives us to work harder, perform better, and deliver beyond expectations. It also pushes us to constantly improve our expertise and services, by embracing the newest technologies and staying a step ahead of rapidly changing market conditions. It’s a truly personal approach that is embodied in our Core Values and manifests in our resident and investor satisfaction.

