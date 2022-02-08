VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Provides Online Safety Tips for Children, Seniors and Adults on Safer Internet Day
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Provides Online Safety Tips for Children, Seniors and Adults on Safer Internet DayFederal Bureau of Investigation reported that internet scammers victimized more than 50,000 Floridians, with nearly $300 million lost to online scams. Anyone can fall prey to these schemes—so, Attorney General Moody is issuing a warning to children, seniors and adults on Safer Internet Day to help Floridians guard against fraud. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “No one is completely safe online, and that is why we have developed resources to help protect Floridians on the internet. As we recognize Safer Internet Day, please take a moment to review your online security plan to ensure you are doing all you can to protect your identity, personal information and children from cybercriminals and predators.” In the past year, Attorney General Moody has released online safety content for Floridians of all ages: Online Safety for Children Last month, Attorney General Moody released the 2022 Online Safety Toolkit, designed to help empower parents to teach their children about the dangers of human trafficking online and to create effective online safety plans for safe internet use. The toolkit contains pages of educational material aggregated from federal, state and local public agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Florida law enforcement and technology companies. To view the 2022 Online Safety Toolkit in English, click here. To view the 2022 Online Safety Toolkit in Spanish, click here. Online Safety for Seniors In an effort to help seniors avoid scams, Attorney General Moody launched the Scams at a Glance program. The online resource provides tips and information through downloadable brochures designed to assist consumers with information and best practices to guard against fraud. To view the Scams at a Glance: Tech Support Edition in English, click here. To view the Scams at a Glance: Tech Support Edition in Spanish, click here. Online Safety for Adults Attorney General Moody releases Consumer Alerts covering a wide range of topics, with many focusing on various tech-related scams that are reported to the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Some of the latest, top technology-related Consumer Alerts include: To view other recent Consumer Alerts, visit Attorney General Moody's Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.