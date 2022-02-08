BarclayHedge ranks Portal Digital Fund #1 multi-advisor for the year of 2021

Deryck Graham, CEO of Portal Asset Management Portal Asset Management Corporate Logo

Ranked for its net return to investors. The fund achieved an 80.1% return for 2021. Greater performance than Bitcoin with one-third of its volatility.

We are beyond delighted that BarclayHedge ranked the Portal Digital Fund #1 for the Multi-Advisor Category for 2021. I would like to thank the Portal team and our investors for their support.” — Deryck Graham, CEO of Portal Asset Management

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BarclayHedge ranks Portal Digital Fund #1• MULTI-ADVISOR CATEGORY for 2021• Award criteria is ranked for its net return to investors• Portal Digital Fund achieved an 80.1% return for 2021• 2021 performance is greater than Bitcoin with 1/3 of its volatility• Portal Digital Fund is the first fund from Portal Asset Management Source: Portal Asset ManagementBarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, is the leader in Alternate Investment Data. For over 30 years, the company has been the pinnacle benchmark for investment data and indices. It ranks Hedge Funds across 48 categories and provides monthly rankings, as well as, the more coveted annual awards.Portal Digital Fund has been ranked #1 for the MULTI-ADVISOR CATEGORY for the year of 2021, ranked for its net return to investors. The fund achieved an 80.1% return for 2021, which represents higher performance than Bitcoin at about one-third volatility of the self-sovereign digital currency."We are beyond delighted that BarclayHedge ranked the Portal Digital Fund #1 for the Multi-Advisor Category for 2021. I would like to thank the entire Portal team and all of our investors for their ongoing hard work and support." Deryck Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Portal Asset Management.The Portal Digital Fund is the first fund from Portal Asset Management. It is a low volatility open-ended fund that invests in funds across the cryptoassets and blockchain economy, with a targeted return of 25% -30% p.a. net of fees.The fund has previously been awarded with several global industry awards such as BarclayHedge Alternative Investment Rankings for 2020 and ranked 1st for #1 Fund of Hedge Funds Asia Pacific H1, 2021 by the alternative investment platform Preqin.December’s sharp decline in cryptoassets reflects an exodus of uneasy retail investors, while many family offices, and wealthy individuals in Australia are only just adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios.In an inflationary environment, funds like the Portal Digital Fund are becoming increasingly attractive to professional investors looking to diversify their cash holdings. Earlier this week, big-four auditor KPMG in Canada officially added Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) to its corporate treasury.In response to the growing demand from wealthy individuals and family offices, Portal Asset Management announced the launch of its second fund.The Horizon Index Fund, which provides investors with exposure to 85% of the crypto market capitalisation. Back-testing of the fund strategy in Nov 2021 (YTD) showed that it would have returned investors 253.7% during 2021.“We are all gratified with the BarclayHedge award for 2021. May 2022 be another great year for the Portal Asset Management and our investors”.Mark Witten, Chief Investment Officer, Portal Asset Management.Next month, Portal Asset Management will announce details of its third and most highly curated offering, the Radiance Global Fund, which is actively managed and aimed at cryptomarket outperformance.--About Portal Asset ManagementPortal Asset Management (“Portal”) is an independent boutique adviser in the digital currency space. Incorporated in Singapore, it acts as digital asset advisor to the Manager of Portal Digital Fund, a Cayman Islands registered fund-of-funds that invests in funds across the digital currency and blockchain economy.Portal Asset Management StrategyPortal’s core thesis is predicated on our firm belief that ‘everything is about to change’ as digital assets become the fourth superclass of assets. As the digital currency market formalises and becomes regulated, it continues to represent a new frontier for accredited investors to seek superior risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and debt markets. These markets are inefficient and represent substantial sources of alpha for skilled investment managers.Our experienced team brings an institutional-grade investment approach combining both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis with prudent portfolio construction to provide access to this unchartered space. We aim to consistently deliver positive performance with reduced volatility via uncorrelated strategies that achieve upside as the sector grows and which preserve capital in down-markets via diversification across differing systematic trading strategies.For more information, please visit portal.am and follow @portalassetmanagementLegal NoticeThis press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Applications for investment in the Horizon Index Fund may only be made pursuant to the offer documents for the Fund, which may be obtained from Boutique Financial Services Pty. Ltd., the Trustee of the Fund, at Suite 211, 3 Edent Street, North Sydney NSW 2060.The Trustee of the Fund is Boutique Capital Pty. Ltd. (ACN 621 697 621), which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence.Press ContactGregory Gray+61 430 388 662Principal of Summit Communication Groupgregory.gray@summitcommunication.com.auAvailable For CommentDeryck Graham+61 410 434 944CEO of Portal Asset Managementderyck@portal.amMark Witten+61 488 743 101CIO of Portal Asset Managementmark.witten@firstdegree.asia

Investment Strategy of the Portal Digital Fund