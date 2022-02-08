February 8 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Unveils 2022 Legislative Agenda

Denver, February 8, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold unveiled her legislative agenda for the 2022 Colorado Legislative Session, which is focused on fortifying the Colorado Election Model and helping small businesses throughout the state.

“As Secretary of State, I work to ensure that every eligible voter—Republican, Democrat, and Independent, alike—has accessible, safe, and secure elections,” said Secretary Griswold. “The nation is facing unprecedented threats to democracy, and we must innovate to continue to remain the nation’s gold standard for elections. This year’s legislative agenda will add protections for voters and election administrators while further securing election infrastructure.”

“I am also proud to advance a number of proposals to support Colorado’s small businesses which are essential to our communities and economy,” continued Secretary Griswold. “From cutting common businesses fees to just $1, to protections from business identity theft and deceptive solicitations – these proposals will help everyday Coloradans and small business owners.”

Secretary Griswold’s priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session include:

Upholding Coloradans’ voting rights: The Vote Without Fear Act would further strengthen pre-existing voter intimidation laws in order to ensure every voter can cast a ballot at a drop box or Voter Service & Polling Center without fear. This proposed legislation prohibits openly carrying a firearm at a Voter Service & Polling Center (VSPC) and within 100 feet of a drop box or any building in which a VSPC is located.

Over the last three years Secretary Griswold has made immense strides in improving Colorado’s elections to ensure more voters throughout the state can make their voices heard. This year’s agenda builds on those accomplishments, making a true difference for Coloradans in both elections and business.

More information on Secretary Griswold’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Colorado Legislative Session can be found here.